Big-dollar investment in Seager and Semien has boosted Rangers from 102 losses to the ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers were coming off a 102-loss season when they invested a half-billion dollars in free agency to sign Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Now in the second year with their All-Star middle infielders at the top of the batting order, the Rangers are getting ready for the American League Championship Series. They open the best-of-seven ALCS in Houston on Sunday night. General manager Chris Young says Seager and Semien have been everything the Rangers could have expected. Seager had an MVP-caliber season hitting .327 with 33 homers and 96 RBIs despite missing 40 games. Semien played all 162 games and led the AL with 185 hits and 122 runs scored.

