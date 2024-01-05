Big cricket rivals India and Pakistan to meet in New York in headline match in men’s T20 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fierce cricket rivals India and Pakistan are in the same group for this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup and will meet in a marquee match in New York. England and Australia is the other top rivalry in world cricket and they were also pitted together when the fixtures were announced for the tournament being held in the Caribbean and the United States from June 1-29. India and Pakistan will meet June 9 in a purpose-built 34,000-seat stadium in Nassau County. They are in Group A. It’s one of four five-team pools. Two countries will qualify from each group and advance to the Super Eights. The U.S. will open the tournament with a match against Canada in Grand Prairie outside Dallas.

