Big clubs in Germany’s second division taking attention away from Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Hertha's goal scorer Lucas Tousart, center, and his teammates Florian Niederlechner, left, and Marton Dardai, right, react after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and VfL Bochum in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2023. It had been expected but Hertha Berlin’s relegation from the Bundesliga was a shock when it came. The “Old Lady” was winning deep into injury time against Bochum when Keven Schlotterbeck scored the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division on Saturday. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Soeren Stache]

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s second division threatens to take attention away from the Bundesliga next season with several heavyweights competing at the lower level. Hertha Berlin and Schalke were relegated from the top flight. They join the likes of second-tier teams Hamburg, Nuremberg, Kaiserslautern, Hannover and Fortuna Düsseldorf. They’re all teams playing in stadiums with the capacity for around 50,000 supporters or more. Only five of 18 teams playing in the Bundesliga next season can boast such spectator numbers. When Hertha hosts Hamburg in its 75,000-capacity Olympiastadion, or Schalke hosts Kaiserslautern in front of 62,000 fans in Gelsenkirchen, the games will draw more attention than many first-division matches.

