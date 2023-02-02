Big battle takes center stage in No. 1 Purdue-No. 21 Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — At 7-foot-4, 290 pounds, Zach Edey towers over most opponents and overpowers pretty much anyone who dares to get between him and the rim. He’s the primary reason Purdue is a unanimous pick as the nation’s top-ranked team. But if anyone has a chance to hold him in check it might be Trayce Jackson-Davis. On Saturday, the Hoosiers career blocks leader will take his turn when the No. 1 Boilermakers and No. 21 Indiana square off in a battle featuring the Big Ten’s two best big men.

