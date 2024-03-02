Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar is back in the lineup for No. 7 Kansas at No. 15 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar is back in the lineup for seventh-ranked Kansas for only the second time in six games. The Jayhawks played at No. 15 Baylor on Saturday. McCullar had missed the past two games since reaggravating a bone bruise in his knee when he played 35 minutes at Oklahoma on Feb. 17, after missing the two games before that. He had missed five of the eight previous games overall. McCullar averaged 19 points a game in his first 23 games.

