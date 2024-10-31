Big 12 says helmet communications flaw resolved, no games were impacted

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 football teams have received an encryption update that protects communication from coaches to players through their helmets. The conference released a statement saying none of its games were compromised by the flaw, which was first detected in an SEC game in September. All the Power 4 conferences use the same communications system. The Big 12 said all schools can move forward using technology from the same company they’re using, GSC, or from CoachComm, which supplies a similar product.

