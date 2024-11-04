Big 12 preseason favorite No. 13 Kansas State women beat Green Bay in opener 92-45

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kennedy Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaelyn Glenn added 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 13 Kansas State opened the season with a 92-45 win over Green Bay on Monday.

Taylor, a Missouri State transfer, was 5 of 8 from the floor and made all six free throws. Glenn hit four of the Wildcats’ 11 3-pointers. Tulsa transfer Temira Poindexter added 15 points and Serena Sundell 12. Six-foot-6 Ayoke Lee, Kansas State’s leading scorer last season, had seven points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

Poindexter led the game off with a 3-pointer and Kansas State led thereafter, finishing the first quarter on a 15-2 run to lead 28-7. The Wildcats scored the last 15 points of the half for a 49-12 lead. A couple of Poindexter 3-pointers along with a Sundell bucket gave the Wildcats their largest margin of 49 late in the third quarter.

Natalie McNeal scored 14 points with seven rebounds for the Phoenix, which played their first game under new head coach Kayla Karius.

Big 12 coaches picked the Wildcats as the conference’s preseason favorite for the first time. Kansas State reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

