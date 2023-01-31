Big 12 back to beating each other after beating up the SEC

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Baylor coach Scott Drew and the rest of his Big 12 counterparts probably felt a bit of a reprieve last Saturday, when the league took a break from beating up on itself by taking seven of 10 games from the Southeastern Conference. But the Big 12 is back to hammering each other now. It began with the No. 11 Bears facing No. 10 Texas on Monday night. On Tuesday, seventh-ranked Kansas State tries for a regular-season sweep of eighth-ranked Kansas, which lost to the Wildcats in overtime in Manhattan. And that’s just the start of a tough week for first-year coach Jerome Tang’s bunch, who get the Longhorns back at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday for a second straight top-10 showdown.

