Bielsa set to become Uruguay coach on deal through 2026 World Cup

By GUILLERMO GARAT The Associated Press
FILE - Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021. Bielsa has been appointed on Thursday, May 11, 2023, as the new head coach of the Uruguay national soccer team. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa has agreed to become coach of Uruguay’s national team according to an executive of the country’s soccer association. Jorge Casales, a member of the executive committee of the Uruguayan soccer association, told The Associated Press that the former Leeds manager will sign a contract through the 2026 World Cup. The 67-year-old Bielsa is expected in Montevideo within days.

