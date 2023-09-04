Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suárez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa has left veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez out of his squad for the first two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying. Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sept. 12. Cavani and Suárez are both 36 and are playing for South American clubs now. Cavani is at Boca Juniors in Argentina and Suárez plays for Gremio in Brazil. Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez is expected to lead Uruguay’s attack.

