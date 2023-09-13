Bielle-Biarrey setting aside university exams to become France’s youngest Rugby World Cup player

LILLE, France (AP) — Louis Bielle-Biarrey will become France’s youngest player to feature at a Rugby World Cup when the hosts play Uruguay in their second pool game on Thursday in Lille. The winger’s meteoric rise earned him a spot in the World Cup squad this summer. Now, it’s a starting role, at 20 years, 87 days. Bielle-Biarrey would normally be busy at this time with university tests. He’s trying to juggle a degree in business management with the demands of France’s rugby team. Rugby is winning out. His country needs him, and Bielle-Biarrey says he wants to finish what he’s started.

