Biddle has career night with 23 points, 14 boards as Oregon rallies past Oregon State 78-75

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Nate Biddle scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds as Oregon rallied to defeat its rival Oregon State 78-75. Jackson Shelstad added 15 points for the Ducks, including a 3-pointer that gave them the lead for good at 74-73 with 2:43 to go and a difficult, contested layup for a 76-73 edge with 29.5 seconds left. Parsa Fallah hit two free throws for the Beavers and Jadrian Tracey made two for the Ducks with 14 seconds to go, but a final 3-pointer by Oregon State’s Michael Rataj with seconds remaining was off the mark. It was the Duck’s seventh straight win in the country’s most-played rivalry and fourth straight at OSU by three points or less. Rataj had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers.

