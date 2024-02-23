Biathlon’s governing body confirms its president is under investigation in Austria

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — The governing body for the Winter Olympic sport of biathlon has confirmed its president Olle Dahlin is under investigation by the Austrian authorities. At the same time, its former president Anders Besseberg is awaiting a verdict in an alleged corruption trial in Norway. The International Biathlon Union says in an e-mailed statement that it “is aware of the Austrian authorities’ investigation into the IBU President” but would not comment on details. Dahlin denies any wrongdoing.

