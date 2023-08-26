Bianca Andreescu pulls out of the US Open with an injury. She won the tournament in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of an injury. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Andreescu’s withdrawal but didn’t specify the nature of the injury. She will be replaced in the women’s singles bracket by a player who qualified for the field or lost in qualifying. Andreescu was supposed to face Lesia Tsurenko in the first round. Play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows. Andreescu is a 23-year-old from Canada who has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 51. She won the U.S. Open as a teenager by beating Serena Williams in the final four years ago.

