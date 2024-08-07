Bianca Andreescu beaten by Lesia Tsurenko in Toronto in first hard-court match of the season

TORONTO (AP) — Bianca Andreescu’s strong start turned into an early exit to her first hard-court tournament of the year, as the Canadian was beaten 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday night at the National Bank Open. Andreescu won her home tournament in her 2019 season that was highlighted later by the U.S. Open title. But she hadn’t played on hard courts since Montreal last year, ending her season because of a back injury and not returning until this year’s French Open. Andreescu was coming off a second-round loss to eventual silver medalist Donna Vekic in the Olympics.

