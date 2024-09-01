Bhaghani’s late FG helps UCLA win its opener with a 16-13 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Mateen Bhaghani converted a 32-yard field goal with 56 seconds to play to help UCLA open its season with a 16-13 win over Hawaii. The Bruins (1-0) did all their scoring in the second half to erase a 10-0 halftime deficit against the Rainbow Warriors (1-1). UCLA overcame a lackluster first 30 minutes of the game and eventually evened the score at 13 with 14:05 to play on Bhaghani’s 37-yard field goal that came five plays after an interception by D.J. Justice. Kansei Matsuzawa’s 28-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave Hawaii a 10-0 lead at the intermission.

