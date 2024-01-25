Bev Priestman agrees to contract to coach Canada through the 2027 Women’s World Cup

TORONTO (AP) — Bev Priestman has agreed to a contact to coach Canada through the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Priestman, 37, was hired in November 2020 to succeed Kenneth Heiner-Møller and had been working on a rolling contract. She led Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics but was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

