Betts voted postseason MVP by New York baseball writers, Judge wins fourth NY player of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was voted the Babe Ruth Award winner as postseason MVP by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won his fourth Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year Award. Betts batted .290 with four homers, 16 RBIs, five doubles, 11 walks and a .952 OPS in 16 postseason games to help the Dodgers win the World Series. Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers and 144 RBIs while hitting .322. He also won the award in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

