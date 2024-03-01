Betts scores 20 as No. 8 UCLA cruises to 70-41 victory over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Kiki Rice added 14 points when No. 8 UCLA beat Arizona State 70-41 in the final on Thursday night. Betts had her ninth double-double and Rice added seven assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins (23-5, 12-5 Pac-12), who will finish the series between the teams with a 16-game winning streak. The Bruins conclude the regular season at Arizona on Saturday with a chance to take the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils’ 41 points was an opponents’ season low. Jalyn Brown had 14 points and Trayanna Crisp had 13 points for Arizona State (11-18, 3-14), which has lost three in a row.

