Betts homers to break slump but apparently thought he was robbed again by Profar

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers broke an 0-for-22 playoff slump with a home run but apparently thought he had been robbed again by left fielder Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres. Betts lofted a flyball to the left-field corner at Petco Park at almost the same distance as he did in Dodger Stadium on Sunday night, when Profar leaped and reached into the crowd to make the catch. Profar leaped again Tuesday night but couldn’t bring it back. Betts rounded first and turned toward the dugout before he got to second.

