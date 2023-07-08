Betts hits two of Dodgers’ five homers and drives in four runs in 11-4 victory over Angels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4 on Friday night.

J.D. Martinez and Will Smith also homered as the Dodgers pounded out 11 hits.

Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani was 1 for 3 with a run scored, a walk and a strikeout as the designated hitter.

The Angels lost their ninth in a row in the Freeway Series, their longest skid in the rivalry. They dropped back to .500 for the 12th time this season at 45-45, with All-Star slugger Mike Trout relegated to spectator while wearing a cast on his broken left wrist.

Tony Gonsolin (5-3) retired his first nine batters of the game before Ohtani ripped a single down the right-field line leading off the fourth. Taylor Ward followed by reaching on an infield single before Mickey Moniak’s three-run homer pulled the Angels to 4-3.

Gonsolin allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Betts homered leading off the fifth against reliever Tyler Anderson, reaching 25 homers for the fifth time in his career. The ball ricocheted off the first row of the lower left-field seats and into the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Betts’ two-run double into the left-field corner with two outs in the sixth extended the Dodgers’ lead to 7-3.

The Dodgers tacked on four runs in the eighth off Tyler Loup. Miguel Rojas had a RBI double, Freeman grounded into a fielder’s choice and Rojas scored on shortstop Andrew Velazquez’s throwing error. Smith added a two-run shot with two outs.

Mike Moustakas homered for the Angels leading off the seventh.

The Dodgers raced to a 3-0 lead. Freeman hit his 16th homer on his first pitch in the first, Martinez slugged his 21st homer leading off the second, and Betts went deep on his first pitch in the third. Martinez’s RBI double with two outs in the third made it 4-0.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (6-4) gave up four runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander had one walk and no strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon won’t go on the IL as he recovers from fouling a ball off his left shin this week. “He’s still pretty sore,” manager Phil Nevin said. “There’s some things he can and can’t do.” … INF Brandon Drury (left shoulder contusion) will have more tests due to ongoing soreness.

Dodgers: RHP Noah Syndergaard (finger) pitched a three-inning simulated game. He’ll go on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City at some point.

FIRST-TIME ALL-STAR

Carlos Estévez is the first Angels reliever to be named to the All-Star team since Jordan Walden in 2011. He is replacing Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase.

Nevin surprised Estévez in front of the team with the announcement. The right-hander is 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 42 strikeouts. He’s converted all 21 save opportunities, fourth-best in the AL.

“You just try to make those moments special,” Nevin said. “It’s cool to see the reaction of the guys their first time.”

UP NEXT

LHP Reid Detmers (2-5, 3.72) starts for the Angels on Saturday. The Dodgers plan to either start RHP Michael Grove (0-2, 7.02) or use an opener before bringing Grove in.

___

AP MLB:https://apnews.com/hub/mlb andhttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.