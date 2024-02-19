Betts helps No. 9 UCLA rout Oregon 74-55, sending Ducks to 9th straight loss

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 9 UCLA to a 74-55 win over Oregon on Sunday. Londynn Jones added 15 points for the Bruins while Charisma Osborne had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Kiki Rice had 10 points and nine rebounds for UCLA (20-5, 9-5 Pac-12), which bounced back from a last-second loss to No. 11 Oregon State on Friday. Grace VanSlooten had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oregon (11-16, 2-12), which lost its ninth straight game. Chance Gray added 15 points for the Ducks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.