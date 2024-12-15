Betts, Dugalic lead top-ranked UCLA to 102-51 rout of Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic scored 22 points apiece as top-ranked UCLA reached the century mark for the second time this season in a 102-51 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday. Janiah Barker added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins, who led by 20 at the end of the first quarter. Betts also had 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double this season and the 20th of her career. UCLA had a 51-22 advantage on the boards and outscored the Beach 66-22 in the paint. Jada Crawshaw led Long Beach State with 19 points.

