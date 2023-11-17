Betts and Osborne lead No. 3 UCLA past Princeton 77-74 to help Bruins avoid upset bug in AP Top 10

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen, right, shoots against UCLA center Lauren Betts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts scored a career-high 22 points and No. 3 UCLA pulled away in the fourth quarter to hold off Princeton 77-74 and avoid the upset bug rampant among the top 10 teams in the AP poll. Only No. 1 South Carolina and the Bruins haven’t lost yet. Charisma Osborne scored 13 of her 21 points in the fourth for the Bruins. They improved to 4-0. Princeton fell to 2-1. The Tigers were led by a pair of Los Angeles-area natives. Kaitlyn Chen scored 24 points and freshman Skye Belker added 20. The Bruins got their toughest test yet after winning their first three games by a combined 43 points.

