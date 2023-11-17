Betts and Osborne lead No. 3 UCLA past Princeton 77-74 to help Bruins avoid upset bug in AP Top 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts scored a career-high 22 points and No. 3 UCLA pulled away in the fourth quarter to hold off Princeton 77-74 and avoid the upset bug rampant among the top 10 teams in the AP poll. Only No. 1 South Carolina and the Bruins haven’t lost yet. Charisma Osborne scored 13 of her 21 points in the fourth for the Bruins. They improved to 4-0. Princeton fell to 2-1. The Tigers were led by a pair of Los Angeles-area natives. Kaitlyn Chen scored 24 points and freshman Skye Belker added 20. The Bruins got their toughest test yet after winning their first three games by a combined 43 points.

