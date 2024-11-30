Betts and Jaquez help No. 1 UCLA rout UT Martin 97-37 as Bruins play first game as top team

HONOLULU (AP) — Lauren Betts scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Gabriela Jaquez added 17 points to help No. 1 UCLA rout Tennessee-Martin 97-37 on the opening day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Friday. The Bruins (6-0) never trailed and shot 53% from the field to rout the Skyhawks (1-5), who were limited to 24% shooting. Betts, a 6-foot-7 junior center, recorded her fourth double-double in as many games and her fifth of the season. Londynn Jones and Timea Gardiner scored 11 points apiece and Janiah Barker added 10 for UCLA. Barker also tallied seven rebounds and five assists. Jaquez made all eight of her shot attempts. Anaya Brown scored seven points for UT Martin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.