Bettman voices support for Coyotes’ new arena plan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman believes an upcoming vote on a new arena could finally put an end to the relocation rumors that have followed the Arizona Coyotes for years. Bettman traveled to Arizona to voice support for the proposed Tempe Sports and Entertainment District, which would include a new arena for the team. The Coyotes have a three-year deal to share Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena and have worked with the city of Tempe to build the entertainment district. The city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport have raised concerns about the residential component of the district due to noise issues under airport flight paths.

