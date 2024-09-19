Better on road, Browns back home to host winless Giants team with coach Brian Daboll feeling heat

The Browns went on the road last week and put an ugly opener in their rearview mirror. On Sunday, they’ll host the New York Giants, who might be welcoming a chance to stay away from their fans for a second straight week. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson looked more confident and poised a week ago in a win at Jacksonville. The performance came after a concerning opener and on the heels of Watson being named a new civil lawsuit the NFL is investigating. The Giants are winless after losing last week despite scoring three touchdown and holding Washington to seven field goals. New York coach Brian Daboll was criticized following the loss and could use something good to happen.

