BetMGM becomes AP’s provider of sports-betting odds and lines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — BetMGM will become the official sports odds provider for The Associated Press. Both organizations announced the agreement on Thursday. AP will use BetMGM’s odds and lines throughout its various formats. AP also will retain editorial control of all its content. BetMGM is one of the world’s top sports-betting companies. AP has been providing sports-betting lines to its customers and audience for more than 30 years. BetMGM has a presence in 29 North American markets and its mobile app is available for download on both major operating systems and at betmgm.com.

