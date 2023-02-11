Betis stays near top 4 in Spain; Valencia in drop zone

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Canales has scored a superb goal and assisted for Real Betis’ winner to lead a 3-2 victory at Almeria in the Spanish league. The midfielder used his chest to cushion a floated pass by Rodri Sánchez and used his left boot to chip the ball over the on-rushing goalkeeper to make it 2-1. He then set up Andrés Guardado headed home for the the 70th-minute winner. Fifth-placed Betis moved to within one point of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Valencia was unable to escape the relegation zone after Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Mestalla Stadium amid a protest by the home fans against the club owner Peter Lim.

