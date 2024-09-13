Betis leaves it late but two-goal finale sinks Leganes

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis scored twice in the last 16 minutes to make its dominance count and beat newly promoted Leganes in the Spanish league. The Seville side was on top throughout but it was only through late goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and substitute Vitor Roque that the win was secured. The victory means Betis has never lost at home to Leganes in five league encounters. Betis moves up to ninth in La Liga. Leganes is 11th.

