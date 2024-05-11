Bethune scores early and the Spirit holds on for 2-1 win over Racing Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Croix Bethune scored in the fifth minute and the Washington Spirit went on to defeat Racing Louisville 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Bethune leads all rookies with four goals this season. Savannah DeMelo’s penalty kick was stopped by Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury in the 26th minute. Ouleye Sarr’s shot for the Spirit the 34th was knocked in by Louisville’s Lauren Milliet for an own goal that put the Spirit up 2-0. DeMelo narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal on a free kick in first-half stoppage time.

