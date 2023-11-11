Bethune-Cookman scores 31 unanswered points in 31-14 win over Alabama A&M

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Walter Simmons III rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns to help Bethune-Cookman gain 412 yards on the ground in a 31-14 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman trailed 14-0 before scoring 31 unanswered points. Mar’Kai Shaw had a 52-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and Simmons added TDs of 47 and 22 yards in the final four minutes. Jimmie Robinson III had a team-high 25 carries for 137 yards and Shaw added 12 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown for Bethune-Cookman (3-7, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Simmons was 5-of-12 passing for 30 yards with an interception. Joshua Thornhill came up with a key interception for Bethune-Cookman to stall an Alabama A&M drive at the Wildcats’ 6 in the second quarter.

