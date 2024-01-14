Beterbiev improves to 20-0 with 20th knockout, stopping Smith to retain light heavyweight titles

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Artur Beterbiev improved to 20-0 with his 20th knockout, stopping Callum Smith in the seventh round Saturday night to retain the WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles. Fighting a week before his 39th birthday, the Russian-born Beterbiev hit Smith (29-2) with a hard right, followed by a flurry that sent the English challenger to the canvas. Beterbiev quickly floored Smith again, with trainer Buddy McGirt stepping in to stop the bout. Based in Montreal for more than a decade, Beterbiev is boxing’s lone champion with a perfect knockout rate. He has made seven successful defenses at 175 pounds. Beterbiev is working on a deal to fight fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, likely in Saudi Arabia.

