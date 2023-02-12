Bessoir scores 20, No. 18 UCLA holds off Oregon 67-57

By The Associated Press
UCLA guard Camryn Brown, left, celebrates with teammates guard Charisma Osborne, second from left, forward Gabriela Jaquez, second from right, and forward Emily Bessoir after they defeated Oregon 67-57 in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and No. 18 UCLA held on to beat Oregon 67-57 Sunday, handing the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss. Oregon, which has lost six of its last seven games, is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign — coach Kelly Graves’ second season with the program. No. 18 UCLA has won three games in a row following a three-game skid. Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins. Endyia Rogers scored seven points in an 11-4 run, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt and made it 55-all with three minutes to play but the Ducks missed their final five field-goal attempts from there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.