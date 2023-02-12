Bessoir scores 20, No. 18 UCLA holds off Oregon 67-57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and No. 18 UCLA held on to beat Oregon 67-57 Sunday, handing the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss. Oregon, which has lost six of its last seven games, is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign — coach Kelly Graves’ second season with the program. No. 18 UCLA has won three games in a row following a three-game skid. Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins. Endyia Rogers scored seven points in an 11-4 run, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt and made it 55-all with three minutes to play but the Ducks missed their final five field-goal attempts from there.

