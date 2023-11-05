Bess, Ruff lead Charleston Southern to 35-21 victory over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Bess threw for two touchdowns, TJ Ruff ran for two, and Charleston Southern defeated Tennessee State 35-21. The Buccaneers never trailed but Deveon Bryant’s 2-yard run for Tennessee State tied the score at 21 midway through the fourth quarter. Charleston Southern then got an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bess to Will Kakavitsas, held on downs at the Tennessee State 25, and wrapped up the win with a 25-yard touchdown run from Ruff with 2:16 to play. Bess was 9-of-19 passing for 84 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. Ruff added 78 yards rushing for the Bucs.

