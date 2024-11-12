Besiktas to play Maccabi Tel Aviv in Europa League match at neutral, empty venue in Hungary

LONDON (AP) — The Europa League match between Turkey’s Besiktas and Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, scheduled for Nov. 28, has been moved to a a neutral venue in Hungary, UEFA has announced. The match will now be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary after the Turkish government opted not to host the tie. The decision follows unrest after Maccabi’s recent Europa League game in Amsterdam, where at least five fans were injured in violent street attacks, after their team’s 5-0 loss to Ajax. The game will be played “behind closed doors.”

