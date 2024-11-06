Besiktas beats Malmö 2-1 for 2nd straight win in Europa League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Besiktas relied on two late goals from Ernest Muçi and Semih Kiliçsoy to beat Malmö 2-1 on Wednesday and earn a second straight win in the Europa League. Muçi sidefooted home a cross by Jonas Svensson from the right to break the deadlock in the 76th minute and Kiliçsoy scored with a low shot from the edge of the area nine minutes later. Substitute Soren Rieks pulled a goal back the visitors in stoppage time. Besiktas upset Lyon 1-0 away in the previous round of the second-tier competition. Besiktas has six points from four games while Malmö remains on three. All the remaining games in the fourth round of the league phase are scheduled for Thursday.

