Berzon, Lynch’s grand slam help LSU beat Stanford 11-1 in Game 1 of Stanford Super Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sydney Berzon gave up a run on with five strikeouts over five innings, Kelley Lynch went 2 for 4 with five RBIs — including a grand slam — and LSU beat Stanford 11-1 in five innings to take Game 1 at the the best-of-three Stanford Super Regional. LSU (44-15) can clinch a berth in the 2024 Women’s College World Series with a win in Game 2. Ali Newland hit a three-run home run, Maci Bergeron followed with a solo shot and Lynch added a grand slam — her first home run of the season — that made it 11-1 and capped an 8-run fifth inning for LSU. Stanford’s NiJaree Canady (21-5) gave up six runs, five earned, on 10 hits with six strikeouts over four innings.

