Berti turns dazzling unassisted double play in professional debut at first as Yankees lose in ALDS

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Jon Berti, right, scores the winning run past Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Berti looked like a Gold Glove winner in his first professional game at first base. Forced to use backups following Anthony Rizzo’s injury, the New York Yankees started Berti at first base in a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals that evened the AL Division Series at one game apiece. Berti made a clean pickup of Yuli Gurriel’s tricky second-inning squibber over the first-base bag, then an unassisted double play in the sixth. Berti went 1 for 4 with a strikeout, hitting a pair of flyouts and a ninth-inning single.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.