Berti turns dazzling unassisted double play in professional debut at first as Yankees lose in ALDS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Berti looked like a Gold Glove winner in his first professional game at first base. Forced to use backups following Anthony Rizzo’s injury, the New York Yankees started Berti at first base in a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals that evened the AL Division Series at one game apiece. Berti made a clean pickup of Yuli Gurriel’s tricky second-inning squibber over the first-base bag, then an unassisted double play in the sixth. Berti went 1 for 4 with a strikeout, hitting a pair of flyouts and a ninth-inning single.

