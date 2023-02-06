Berti, Marlins settle as Thompson, Rays go to arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Thompson went to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays, while Miami’s Jon Berti reached a deal with the Marlins for $2,125,000 that avoided a hearing. Berti, an infielder and outfielder, gets a $2.1 million salary this year. The agreement includes a $3.5 million team option for 2024 with a $25,000 buyout, and the option price could escalate by $625,000 based on plate appearances this year. Thompson asked for $1.2 million and the Rays argued for $1 million. Players and teams have split four decisions thus far.

