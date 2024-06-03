Berthowr, Sebring lead the way for UCSB at the plate in 4-2 win over San Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Berthowr and Jonah Sebring each homered to drive in a pair of runs and UC Santa Barbara beat San Diego 4-2 in the Santa Barbara Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Sebring hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second for the first runs of the game. Berthowr added a two-run shot in the third for a 4-0 lead. Jakob Christian finished 2 for 4 for San Diego and drove in the Torreros’ two runs with a home run.

