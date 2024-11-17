Berry’s 3 TD passes, help Southern Utah beat Central Arkansas 38-31

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jackson Berry threw three touchdown passes, Targhee Lambson had 161 yards rushing and a touchdown on 28 carries and Southern Utah beat Central Arkansas 38-31. Berry was 17-of28 passing for 242 yards with an interception for Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2 United Athletic Conference). Caleb Koger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Central Arkansas (6-5, 3-5) a 21-14 lead with 1:54 left in the first half. Berry hit Devin Downing for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 21-all at halftime and then capped a 51-yard drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Joshua Acord to give Southern Utah the lead for good with 8:26 left in the third quarter. Koger, a walk-on redshirt freshman, was 21-of-34 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns for Central Arkansas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.