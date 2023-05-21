Berry wins 100-lap Open, advances to All-Star race along with Gibbs, Gragson

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Josh Berry won the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway to earn a spot in Sunday night’s All-Star race and a chance to compete for $1 million. Ty Gibbs, who finished second, and fan vote winner Noah Gragson also advanced to the night race to round out the field of 24 drivers competing in the non-points exhibition race. The three drivers will start at the back of the field. Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start on the front row for the All-Star race after winning their 60-lap heats on Saturday night when NASCAR experimented for the first time with wet weather tires on Cup Series cars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.