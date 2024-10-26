Berry throws 2 TD passes to help Southern Utah beat West Georgia 28-17

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jackson Berry completed 16 of 20 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, Targhee Lambson added 30 carries for 135 yards rushing and a TD to help Southern Utah beat West Georgia 28-17. Berry connected with Shane Carr on a 56-yard throw-and-catch for a touchdown that made it 7-0 late in the first quarter and Southern Utah (4-4, 3-1 United Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way. Devion Newson had four receptions for 108 yards and a TD for West Georgia.

