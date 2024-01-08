Berry scores 22, Buie adds 19 and 10 assists as Northwestern beats Michigan State 88-74

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ty Berry scored 22 points, Boo Buie had his first career double-double and Northwestern beat Michigan State 88-74 to snap the Spartans’ five-game win streak. Berry made 7 of 11 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Buie was just 6-of-15 shooting, 1 of 6 from 3-point range, but finished with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists with no turnovers. Berry hit a 3-pointer to give Northwestern the lead for good before Langborg capped a 13-4 spurt with a jumper that made it 31-26 with 6:32 left until halftime. Tyson Walker scored 27 points for Michigan State. Northwestern has won three in a row against the Spartan for the first time in more than 60 years.

