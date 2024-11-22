Berry has 5 3s, 21 points, No. 25 Louisville women take over in 2nd quarter, top Morehead 107-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Imari Berry hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 25 Louisville cruised to a 107-70 win over Morehead State. Berry had 11 points in the second quarter when the Cardinals broke away from their instate foe to lead by 22 points at halftime. Aileen Marquez had 20 points for the Eagles (1-4). Berry had 11 points with three 3s, in the second quarter when the Cardinals broke the game open. Up 28-27 after one quarter Ja’Leah Williams sandwiched a pair of 3s around a Berry jumper as Louisville scored the first eight in the second quarter. It was 59-37 at the break as the Eagles missed their last five shots with four turnovers after their last field goal made it a five-point game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.