Berry and Langborg combine for 37 points and 9 3s in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over Jackson State

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ty Berry scored 20 points, Ryan Langborg added 17 and the pair combined for nine 3-pointers in Northwestern’s 74-63 victory over Jackson State. Berry was 5 of 10 from long range and Langborg made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Boo Buie chipped in 12 points for Northwestern (10-2). Matthew Nicholson’s alley-oop dunk sparked a 21-10 run to open the second half, and the Wildcats led 61-45 with 11:48 to play. Jackson State then pulled with 10 points but didn’t get closer. Ken Evans Jr. made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Jackson State (4-9).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.