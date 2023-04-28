Berrettini withdraws from Italian Open with muscle tear

ROME (AP) — Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open as he continues to recover from a stomach muscle tear. The 21st-ranked Berrettini writes on Instagram that his latest scan results show “I still need at least a week before I can start training physically again.” Berrettini injured an oblique muscle during the Monte Carlo Masters and withdrew before his round-of-16 match against Holger Rune. Missing Rome raises questions over whether he’ll be fit in time to play the French Open starting May 28. The Italian Open will be held May 10-21 and is the last big clay-court tournament before Roland Garros.

