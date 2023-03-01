Berrettini solid in Acapulco; Alcaraz, Norrie pull out

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Matteo Berrettini won the seven games he played before Alex Molcan retired with a wrist injury in the second round of the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Italian, playing his first match since he lost to Andy Murray in the first round of the Australian Open on Jan. 17, won the first set 6-0 and was up 1-0 in the second when Molcan decided he could not continue. Also Tuesday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie pulled out of the tournament. Both players have won ATP titles this month.

