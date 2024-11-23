Berrettini beats Kokkinakis to put Italy ahead of Australia and on the verge of the Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Matteo Berrettini of Italy has come back to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 and move the defending Davis Cup champion closer to a return to the final in Malaga, Spain. The second singles match of Saturday’s semifinal is scheduled to be No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy against No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia. Sinner won this year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open and entered Saturday having won his past 22 sets in tour-level singles matches. Italy or Australia will meet first-time finalist Netherlands on Sunday for the title. The Dutch followed up their victory over Rafael Nadal and Spain in the quarterfinals by eliminating Germany on Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.